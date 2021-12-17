There is a lot of smoke and mirrors – and mud – thrown around last week on social media regarding the Dec. 6 separation agreement between USD 231 and Pam Stranathan, superintendent. Lots of information, misinformation and innuendo, but facts are hard to come by.

The Gardner News requested a copy of the separation agreement – termed a “golden parachute” – on Dec. 7, and it was received Dec. 13.

In the meantime, a district patron received a copy of correspondence between Rob Shippy, outgoing BOE president, and a member of United School Administrators of Kansas. The correspondence detailed a November request by Lana Sutton, BOE member, for a list of retired superintendents in the area. The post does not mention how Shippy’s copy was received by the patron, and how to know specifically what to ask for.

Sutton’s motives for requesting the information is being called into question. We’re not sure it matters.

The entire board should take the blame as there seems to be a lot more going on behind the scenes that in board meetings.

What we do know is that the entire BOE in August voted to extend Stranathan’s contract a year before it was up for renegotiation.

What we do know is the entire BOE voted for a salary increase that included a 2.8 percent administrative increase across the board. The vote was 6-0.

What we do know is the entire BOE voted for a separation agreement, behind closed doors. The vote was 6-0.

Anyone of those board members (Rob Shippy, Lana Sutton, Robin Stout, Brandon Parks, Katie Williams, Kristin Shultz) could have voted “no.”

It seems there is plenty of “blame,” and none of this social medi mudslinging helps move this district forward – which at this point is basically without a leader until at least Jan. 10 when incoming members are seated. According to social media, an interim superintendent has already been selected — apparently by the current (outgoing) board. But again, no facts and no official statement from the district.

District staff and students have been left leaderless and in a lurch as BOE and followers sling mud on the internet.

Oh and taxpayers get to pay for the separation: $212,500.50 on Dec. 8, 2021 and $212,500.50 on Jan. 1, 2022.

They should all hang their heads in shame.

In all this, we’ve not seen discussion of issues the district faces: ongoing COVID policy: the loss of 280 students, teacher morale and possible shortage, 50 percent below grade math scores; loss of trust by patrons and other elected officials.

We keep hearing that “great things are coming to the district,” but all we see is more of the same secrecy and warring political factions.

It’s shameful.

And expensive.