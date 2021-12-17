Submitted photo

The recently installed traffic signal at Moonlight Road and Madison Avenue has been switched on to flashing mode and will remain that way for five business days. This is a standard practice to help alert drivers to a new stoplight. Moonlight Road will flash yellow, and Madison Avenue will flash red. Flashing Red means motorists must STOP, proceed when safe, and observe the right-of-way rules. Flashing Yellow means motorists must slow down and be especially alert. For questions, contact Gardner Public Works at 913.856.0914.