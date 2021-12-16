Submitted photos

Will Lewis (left), a senior at Gardner Edgerton High School, has a passion for giving back. Last year, Will and his family created a drive-through holiday light experience open to the public. This year it has been expanded and all proceeds will benefit Ashley Gorney and her family as they battle serious health issues. Will shared that the display is made up of over 80,000 individual lights and 32 figurines (blow molds and inflatables). The family home, barn and two greenhouses are decorated with holiday cheer. The display is open now through Dec. 25, 2021. Monday – Thursday from 6-0 p.m. and Friday – Sunday from 6 – 10 p.m. On Dec. 18, Santa Clause and his elves plan to visit and hand out candy canes to visitors.