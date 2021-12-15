PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 21-57, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 7th DAY OF DECEMBER 2021.

SUMMARY

On December 7, 2021, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 21-57, which amended the zoning map of the City of Olathe by approving Rezoning Application RZ21-0014. Such rezoning application requested a rezoning from CTY RUR (County Rural) District to R-1 (Residential Single-Family) District for a Property on approximately 15.04 acres; located southeast of Highway K-10 and Woodland Road. The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 8th day of December 2021.

/s/ Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Rrachelle R. Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney