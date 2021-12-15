Kiwanis of Gardner was able to assist several non-profits this holiday season when a local retailer stepped forward with $1,000 to match funds collected by the club.
Gardner Kiwanis grants to three worthy non-profits in the amount of $1000 each.
Funds were provided to the following:
YouThrive – a local organization supporting our foster youth as they transition to adulthood
New Horizons Horse Ranch – A local organization which serves to enrich the lives of individuals through equine assisted activities and therapies.
Joy Meadows – Providing stable foster care for foster children
https://www.joymeadows.org
Kiwanis also has given funding to the following:
Thanksgiving Turkey Project, SW Blvd. Family Health Care Free Clinic; Kiwanis International Children’s Fund; Multi-Purpose Service Center, Needy Families; Cemetery Cleanup project, in connection with Eagle Scout project; Addition funding to Joy Meadows, New Horizon Horse Ranch, You Thrive; Kansas Kiwanis Foundation; Child Therapy Support
Gardner Kiwanis Club raises funds to support the organizations above and others. All funds from the project go to support these efforts.