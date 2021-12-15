Kiwanis of Gardner was able to assist several non-profits this holiday season when a local retailer stepped forward with $1,000 to match funds collected by the club.

Gardner Kiwanis grants to three worthy non-profits in the amount of $1000 each.

Funds were provided to the following:

YouThrive – a local organization supporting our foster youth as they transition to adulthood



New Horizons Horse Ranch – A local organization which serves to enrich the lives of individuals through equine assisted activities and therapies.



Joy Meadows – Providing stable foster care for foster children

https://www.joymeadows.org

Kiwanis also has given funding to the following:

Thanksgiving Turkey Project, SW Blvd. Family Health Care Free Clinic; Kiwanis International Children’s Fund; Multi-Purpose Service Center, Needy Families; Cemetery Cleanup project, in connection with Eagle Scout project; Addition funding to Joy Meadows, New Horizon Horse Ranch, You Thrive; Kansas Kiwanis Foundation; Child Therapy Support

Gardner Kiwanis Club raises funds to support the organizations above and others. All funds from the project go to support these efforts.