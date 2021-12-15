Joseph Leiker

The Blazer girls basketball team won their first game of the new season 56-52 in a raucous environment in the newly renovated Lawrence High School gym, according to Joseph Leiker, coach.

After starting slow defensively by giving up 18 first quarter points, the ladies increased the effort and energy level to match the deafening sounds of the home team band and student section.

Playing shorthanded with foul trouble and with two varsity starters unavailable due to injury, the girls found a way to close the game with some clutch free throws.

Abri Leiker and Kaelin Platt led the Blazers in scoring with 22 and 16 points.