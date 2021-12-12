As government’s use of the internet, and social media, has increased in their effort to broaden communication with the public, the need to archive information for Kansas Open Records request has also grown.

Government is the steward of the taxpayer’s records, and most records maintained by public entities are open for public inspection and copying. Records commonly requested under KORA include, but are not limited to: Statutes, Regulations, Policies, Minutes/Records of open meetings, Agency budget document. Reasonable fees maybe be charged.

Along with the growth of ways in which the government communicates, the need to maintain those interactions in case of KORA or litigation needs have also increased. Recently Riley County, Kansas, purchased a specific software program to maintain those records.

In Gardner, Edgerton and USD 231, the communication is maintained differently.

Gardner does not currently archive its social media platforms.

“The city is not legally required to archive its social media platforms, and as such, we do not currently archive them, “ according to Sharon Rose, city clerk. Gardner’s communications manager can search prior posts, direct messages, etc. as needed or requested, she said.

Rose said elected officials do not post to Gardner’s official social media. “Additionally, the elected officials do not have administrative credentials to post from the city’s official social media pages,” Rose said. “KORA only applies to records kept and maintained by the city, therefore social media posts of elected officials on their own personal pages would not be subject to KORA. “

Edgerton utilizes both Facebook and Twitter. “The city does not pay for archiving service. A staff member periodically archives our Facebook page,” said Kara Banks, public information officer. Edgerton does not delete from these platforms. So any public interaction remains available via that platform.

Banks said if a KORA request is made for communication amongst staff regarding city business – city business is not conducted on social media. “For an elected official,” Banks said, “We would request those communications be provided by that elected official to fulfill the request.”

The school district does not maintain any social media that includes messaging ability, according to Ben Boothe, USD 231 public information officer.

“ As you are probably aware, open records laws apply to records/documents that the government agency maintains. In no way does USD 231 maintain Facebook, Twitter, or any other social networks including messenger communication platforms,” Boothe said. “ If these platforms change their terms, usage or platform tomorrow – or completely cease to exist – USD 231 has no control over that.”

“We do not delete comments on posts,” he continued. “On occasion, if they don’t meet our Community Participation Guidelines, the comments are “hidden” but not deleted. “

“In regards to the messaging system, the district does not use the Messenger feature to conduct school business,” Boothe continued. “We have disabled messaging on our district Facebook account, which removed the Send Message button from our Page. Our patrons know employee email addresses are available on the website and the most efficient way to contact our staff when communicating in writing.”

Some of our buildings have the messenger feature enabled for job postings, etc. but staff typically redirect patrons to the appropriate website or contact information to follow through with the information requested, Boothe said.