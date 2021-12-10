Kansas lost a major statesman with the passing of former Senator Bob Dole, 98. He leaves a large legacy of public service.

Flags were ordered to fly at half mast thru sunset Dec. 9 in honor of his passing. They were ordered lowered for Dec. 7 in the 80th anniversary of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Dole served with distinction in the armed services, was injured and was instrumental in major events in our country including raising funds for a memorial and championing the Americans with Disabilities Act.

At the age of 73, he was a Republican presidential candidate after years in public service including: the Kansas House of Representatives, Russell County attorney and the U.S. House to the Senate. He was also on the GOP ticket as a vice presidential candidate, and he ran twice unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination before making it in 1973.

Dole served Kansas, and the nation, almost flawlessly. He was a diplomat and a gentleman.

He was a man to be respected, and he will be sorely missed.

His public service and demeanor should be an example for us all.