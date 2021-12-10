Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

The Johnson County Airport Board of Commissioners approved a 500 acre rezoning of the New Century Commerce Center east side development. The project spans from Old 56 Highway to 159th Street to New Century airplane runways to West of Clare Road. Three new public access roads will also be included.

The commissioners said at their December 1 meeting they hope the groundbreaking will begin in April or May 2022.

Ryan Hackenmiller, VanTrust director of development services, said they were happy to be at this point, and everyone in the county had been great to work and collaborate with on the project.

“But we need to remain flexible as possible with what the buildings can be,” he said.

VanTrust Real Estate Development had requested the land be rezoned from Rural and Light Industrial Park Districts to a Planned Employment Center-Logistics Park before the creation of the New Century Commerce Center.

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners had voted 5-1 on Nov. 18 to rezone the 536 acres at 159th Street and Clare Road. Charlotte O’Hara, commissioner, had voted against it.

The four phase project will include warehouse, distribution and aviation facilities. Eight industrial buildings will total 7,168,350 square feet and seven aviation facilities and two outdoor storage areas will total 601,500 square feet.

Airport commissioners said 2022 will be an exciting year to finish all major projects, and they looked forward to a ribbon cutting.

The east side development agreement will be sent to the Southwest Development Board and Johnson County Planning Commission December 10.

An agreement for Water District 7 to continue serving the east side of New Century Air was also approved.

Note: Gardner News missed the first 20 minutes of the Airport Commission meeting due to their misprint of their Zoom Meeting Member Id and passcode printed on the county website.