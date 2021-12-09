Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

The first Gardner City Council meeting with Todd Winters as the newly elected mayor was held Dec. 7.

“Please be kind,” he said. “I look forward to the next four years.”

Tory Roberts, council member, congratulated him during council updates. Roberts had also run for mayor.

“It’s going to be fun and exciting,” she said. “This is a good group.”

Steve Shute, former mayor and council member, also congratulated him.

“Congrats on sitting in the hot seat,” he said. “I know you’ll do a good job.”

Jackson Bruce, Winters’ son and a 7th grader, was the new mayor’s first public comments.

Bruce said he was there to learn about the structure of government for school. “I decided to see what my Dad does,” he said. “Thank you for what you do.”

Former council member Randy Gregoryck’s open seat vacancy was discussed during council updates.

Sharon Rose, city clerk, said the vacancy opening starts Tuesday to receive applications and will be open for two weeks. The seat will be voted on at the January 22 council meeting, she said.

Rose said the vacancy for council president, formerly held by Winters, and the vice president position currently held by council member Mark Baldwin will also be voted by the majority at the January 22 council meeting.

“But we can revisit it and move it up to the first January meeting,” she said.

Ryan Denk, city attorney, said the Kansas legislature had changed the Kansas Statute for a governing body to vote at any meeting after an election had been certified.

Shute said for the sake of a full governing body he didn’t see why they should wait another meeting to vote after January 3, 2022.

Winters said they would postpone the vote if they couldn’t come to an agreement on the open seat vacancy.

Other News:

A second amended and restated development agreement for the Main Street Market place development was approved.

Matt Wolff, finance director, said it is referred to as the Price Chopper project and they needed more time to find a quality tenant to fill the old Price Chopper space.

The deadline was changed from March 2022 to March 2023.

Wolff said they were following up on some leads and had changed the date to have more time to find a quality tenant who could generate sales tax.

During council updates Gonz Garcia, utilities director, gave an update on the smart meter project.

Garcia said they has less than 100 left to install and the school infrastructure was the issue. “We are waiting to replace them over Spring break and are working with the schools,” he said.

Shute said he wanted to know how a customer could access the dashboard to see their usage data in real time.

Garcia said he has been working with Amy Nasta, deputy city administrator, to send a flyer with instructions to customers in the next 30 days.

Winters said he looked forward to a follow up presentation.

Baldwin said the meters are impressive.

“The system is quite impressive and pretty cool,” he said. “There is a lot behind the scenes, and it is very beneficial.”

Jim Pruetting, city administrator, gave an update on the struggles the city is facing hiring for certain departments, especially the police department.

“There is a lot of upward wage pressure,” he said.

Pruetting said they are trying to find a package that works for the city, and one of the main problems is people who complete the police apprentice program and then move to other bigger cities who can offer more competitive wages.

Shute said he wanted to know if Pruetting had spoken to other communities of similar size to Gardner on how to close the gap.

Pruetting said the problem now is they are competing against everyone else.

“Everyone’s pretty desperate,” he said.

Pruetting said in testing pools so far that hadn’t been qualified candidates for the police department and they are looking at the long term picture.

“We are looking to avoid destroying morale,” he said.

Shute said the city is losing a few police officers to senior retirement.

An executive session was also held on a development agreement with no vote.

An hour prior to the meeting the city held a reception for the installation of newly elected Mayor Todd Winters and former Mayor Steve Shute moving to a council member seat position.