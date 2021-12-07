Julie Ann Shreve, 63, Gardner, Kan. passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at Morningstar Care Home, Baldwin City, Kan.

Julie was born in Durango, Colo. on March 10, 1958 to Dale F. and Wilma (Renfrow) Trigg, and attended K-12 in Salt Lake City, Utah. After high school, Julie graduated from MidAmerica Nazarene University, Olathe, Kan. She married David Shreve on December 7, 1990 in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. They lived in Gardner, Kan, and enjoyed traveling. Julie worked in customer service for KGP. Julie was a member of Job’s Daughters and past Honored Queen Bethel #1, Salt Lake City, Utah. Julie’s hobbies consisted of crossword puzzles, reading, and scrapbooking. Julie loved her friends and family dearly.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents and husband David. She is survived by her daughters Megan (Jason) Johnson and Melissa (Troy) Good both of Baldwin City, Kan; siblings: Vicki (Chuck) Larson, Ferron, Utah, Paul (Jeannie) Trigg, Topeka, Kan. and Allan (Becky) Trigg, Tooele, Utah; and three grandchildren, Tucker Johnson, Jett Good, and Wyatt Johnson. Nieces: Jessica Mai, Jamie Trigg, Tara Lunn, and Lori Green. Nephews: Michael Larson, David Larson, and Richard Larson and many cousins.

A small service will start at 4:30pm Friday, December 10, 2021 with a visitation following at 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Friday December 10, 2021 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.