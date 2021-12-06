Wells Wesley Fargo, 66, formerly of Gardner, Kan. passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 22, 2021, at home in North Fort Myers, Fla. He was born April 4, 1955 in Gardner to Harry and Jessie Fargo, who preceded his death. Wes grew up and graduated from Gardner- Edgerton High School, Class of 1973.

Wes began working at Deluxe Check Printers, Lenexa, Kan in 1975 as a typesetter, and ultimately became Maintenance Manager until 1995. Wes joined CF Sauer, Inc. as a Maintenance Engineer until his retirement in 2014.

He met his sweetheart Nancie (Richardson) Fargo and they married on April 7, 1979. They loved living and raising their son Jonathan in rural Gardner before retiring to Southwest Florida.

Wes was a hard-working man who loved his family, friends, fishing, NASCAR, cooking, and fixing things. His smoking skills assisted his team in winning the 1985 Kansas BBQ Championship. For over ten years, Wes and Jonathan fished in the Like Father/Like Son Midwest organization and won numerous first place trophies

After moving south to North Fort Myers in 2016, Wes continued his passion for the water by completing the US Coast Guard Captain’s School. He became a Boat Captain with a 6 pack license the same year. He was an Active member of Captains for Clean Water. A proud member of the SWFL Kansas City Chiefs Club, and a member of the SWFL Odd Fellows Order.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Nancie of North Fort Myers; son, Jonathan Fargo of Olathe, KS; sister, Donna Bodamer of Pine Grove, KY; nieces, Barbette Stevenson, and Kenda McCormack; nephew, Cody Richardson; great nephew, Jarod Armstrong; great niece, Carolyn McCormack; as well as their beloved dog, Carmela.

