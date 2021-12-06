Eddie Gene Townley was born Nov. 20, 1951 and died Nov. 20, 2021 in Florala, AL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A.J. and Donia Townley: siblings Debbie Townley, and twin Freddie Dean Townley also his brother Jay Townley.

Ed was born in Hayti, Mo. to A.J. and Donia Townley. The family moved to Sparta, Ill. where Ed attended school. After high school, Ed joined the Army, receiving an honorable discharge. After his stint in the Army, Ed hitchhiked across the country, returning to Sparta, where he met and married his first wife Vikki, the mother of his children. They moved to Gardner. KS in 1979 where Ed, who never met a stranger, enjoyed the fellowship of his golf buddies and taught Junior golfers. He fished with his brothers at Gardner Lake, and owned his own painting business.

Following ladder accidents (X2), his leg was crushed and eventually amputated.

He never lost his sense of humor, often playing tricks with his prosthetic leg and letting his brother Fred “tattoo” several of them.

A move to Florida resulted in meeting and marrying his wife, Debra.

Survived by wife Debra Townley of the home: two children Eddie G. Townley, Jr. and wife Susan and Amy A. Vick and husband B.J.; sister Sharon and Keith Butler; two stepchildren Bo Evans and Josh Tyner and seven grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends.