Residents filed an appeal for the proposed city of Golden in northern Miami County.

Jennifer Williams, petition organizer, and Charles Koch, Golden supporter, are listed as the main plaintiffs for the appeal.

Williams filed a petition April 9 requesting an incorporation of approximately nine square miles north of Hillsdale Lake into a city named Golden to block intermodal warehouses from Edgerton encroaching into Miami County.

They hoped to keep Edgerton’s intermodal warehouses known as Logistics Park from being built on land used for rural residential living and agriculture.

NorthPoint Development has been purchasing property and Edgerton has annexed property upon request the last few years for the industrial park.

Miami County Commissioners held a four and a half hour public hearing June 23 to hear citizen input about the formation of Golden, Kansas.

Nearly 300 people had signed the petition wanting to establish a new nine square mile third class city named Golden that would lie north of Hillsdale Lake in Northern Miami County next to the Johnson County border with approximately 770 residents.

The county commission voted 3-1 against incorporation of Golden at its Oct. 13 meeting after months of weekly informational sessions. A unanimous vote was required for incorporation. Tyler Vaughan, commissioner, voted for the incorporation.

Commissioners had received input from county officials, the sheriff, public works director and county appraiser, state officials, public input and more during weekly study sessions over the summer.

Commissioners voted at their October 27 meeting to approve a resolution adopting the order denying incorporation of the proposed city.

The appeal was filed Friday, Nov. 12, by attorney Doug Patterson with The Property Law Firm in Overland Park, Williams told the Miami Republic, according to an article by by Doug Carder [email protected]

Williams said the county is requiring a $5,000 bond to accompany her petition to appeal.

The clerk’s office was instructed not to accept my petition to appeal if it did not include a $5,000 bond or $5,000 check, Williams said, according to media reports. Williams said her said this amount was unreasonable and a nominal amount of $100 is all that is usually charged. The large bond appears to be designed to keep us from filing an appeal.

Shelley Woodard, county counselor, said she could not comment on ongoing or pending litigation.

Williams said she is hopeful a judge will agree to require a smaller bond, but in the meantime she and other supporters are trying to raise funds for legal expenses.