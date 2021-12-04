The USD 231 board of education approved a contract with the teachers union at their Nov. 16 meeting.

The negotiated contract had been ratified by the teachers and included certified salaries for the 2021-2022 school year. The contract allowed one vertical step move on the salary schedule for returning certified staff and allowed one horizontal step move on the 2021-22 supplement salary schedule for those returning to the same supplemental assignment.

In addition classified employees received an increase, and returning administrators received a 2.8 percent increase. A premium pay retention bonus of $1,250 for all employees, employed as of May 1, 2021 and continuously employed through the end of the 2021-2022 school year was approved.

The next board of education meeting is Dec. 6, 2021.