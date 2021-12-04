Photos courtesy of FD#1

Firemen responded to an outside fire call at 9:50 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 19000 block of Sunflower Rd., Edgerton for a shed on fire. Upon arriving the JCFD#! crew found a single-car garage fully involved and fire threatening the adjacent home. Due to the close proximity to the home, the fire was upgraded and additional units became involved. A nearby neighbor was the original caller and had alerted the homeowner and family, who were able to get out of the home. Once the fire was contained, it was confirmed that the adjacent home had not been affected by the garage fire; the family was not displaced. A hog that was originally thought to be deceased in the garage fire was found in a nearby fenced area unharmed. There were no injuries to anyone from this fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.