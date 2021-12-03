With Thanksgiving turkey leftovers gone, Christmas season officially begins.
Communities come together for celebrations and fellowship.
Smile.
Christmas is traditionally a season of joy, of giving, of spending time with family and friends.
It’s been a rough few years for everyone, between the pandemic lock down and contentious election.
We need a season of joy to bring us together.
We don’t have to agree on everything, but it would be easier on all of us to respect others – and we can only do that if we respect ourselves.
Treat others as you would like to be treated.
Take a few minutes each day to smile, practice manners and help others