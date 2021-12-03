Edgerton’s Christmas celebration will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Edgerton’s Greenspace.

The holiday season will kick off with the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony downtown, 404 E. Nelson.

Some lucky child will help Don Roberts, mayor, flip the switch and light the tree before heading over to Community Hall for hot cocoa and cookies.

Santa will stop by to listen to children’s wishes, and photos can be taken.