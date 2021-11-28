Gerald “Jerry” Lee Mayes

Gerald “Jerry” Lee Mayes, 80, Olathe, Kan, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at his home.

Jerry was born February 6, 1941, in Portland, OR, to Orvell C. and Edna Elizabeth (Oakley) Mayes. He grew up in Central Kansas near Beloit and Eastern Kansa near Hillsdale and Spring Hill. Jerry graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1958. He spent the next three and one-half years in The United States Air Force, working as an air policeman.

During his post Air Force working years, Jerry loved traveling to the West and Southwest. He worked the longest at Smith and Loveless in Lenexa, retiring from there in 2003. Jerry was married briefly to Nancy Findley of Spring Hill, Kan.

In his retirement years, Jerry lived for a while in Green Valley, Ariz, and then in Olathe. He loved helping his family and friends, even acquaintances of friends, enjoying time with them at breakfast or coffee gatherings. Jerry was kind and good to many people, especially to women and especially to his mother and sister.

Jerry was preceded by his parents. He is survived by his sister Joanne Mayes, Rochelle, Ill, and cousins.

At Jerry’s request, there will be a graveside service only. The service will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kan. Friends are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 11485 Ridgeview Rd, Olathe, Kan, 66061, or The American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www. brucefuneralhome.com.