Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

A contract with Elevate Edgerton for Economic Development Services in 2022 was approved at the November 18 city council meeting.

The 2022 budget request includes $55,000 membership plus $10,000 special grant for targeted allocation to the Commercial Development Recruiting Fund.

James Oltman, president, presented a 2021 year-in-review.

“The On the Go Travel Center is the first big truck stop and a much needed service,” he said.

Oltman said it had still been a challenging year with Covid, but their partnership with Olathe Health to have a vaccine clinic for LPKC and residents had been positive.

They provide a lot of support to smaller and private businesses in the community, he said.

An article about Edgerton had been featured in SimplyKC Magazine.

“Edgerton’s had a role in Southwest Johnson County becoming a destination for shopping, outdoors and sports,” he said.

Edgerton Historical Society

A draft agreement for 2022 with the Edgerton Historic Society for the Edgerton Community Museum will continue for its ninth year. The historical society pays the city a monthly usage and maintenance fee set at one dollar.

Charlie Troutner, museum curator and former council member, said things were going well at the museum, and they were looking forward to two upcoming exciting donations including a chair from Edgerton Rural High School.

“I want to thank the city for all their support,” he said.

United Community Services

A donation of $2500 for United Community Services for the Human Service Fund was approved.

Julie Brewer, executive director, said they were celebrating a decade of partnership with Edgerton.

The Human Services Fund assists cities with helping people in difficult circumstances below or near the poverty level, she said.

Brewer said a family of three living with less than $43,000 is considered poverty level in Johnson County.

Funding goes to nonprofit agencies that help with childcare, job training, emergency aid and shelter, child and or adult abuse, child welfare and health care.

Brewer said when the pandemic happened homelessness was part of the emergency care services. “There is a lot of collaboration with agencies in 14 participating cities,” she said.

Brewer said new services this year were for health and wellness, safety issues, basic needs and work and income.

Roberts, mayor, said he wanted to know more about basic needs.

Brewer said it was mainly free food distribution services provided through Catholic Charities to build relationships with people in need and El Centro. “There is also a focus on financial management and building skill sets,” she said.

Roberts said how UCS deals with homelessness is often dire. “They do provide more than a roof over someone’s head, but a network system to help get out,” he said.

Brewer said they are fortunate in Johnson County to have a small and might agency support system. “There is a myth that no one in Johnson County is in need,” she said.

Brewer said one of the issues in the county is a lack of a men without minor children shelter.

Roberts said since 2012 and 2013 the budget had paid back to the community 20 to 30 times. “It is a minimal donation from the yearly budget,” he said. “I can’t overstate how small that is for the benefit we get back because they magnify and stretch and do great good with it.”