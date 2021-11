Photo courtesy Johnson County Fire District #1

A house fire was reported at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 20, 2021 near W. Madison and N. Alder in Gardner. The report was that a clothes dryer was on fire. Smoke was coming from the front side of the home. The fire was quickly extinguished. The homeowner and occupants were home when the fire started, but they got out safely. Fire damage was contained to the garage area, and occupants were not displaced.