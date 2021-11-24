SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2100

On November 18, 2021, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2100 which created the Community Improvement District (Edgerton Crossing Woodstone Project) and levied a 1% community improvement district sales tax within said district. The district is located on approximately 42 acres of land at the southwest corner of Homestead Lane and 199th Street. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.