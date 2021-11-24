SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2101

On November 18, 2021, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2101 which authorized an annual economic development grant to Woodstone Properties, LLC. The amount of the grant is based on a percentage of transient guest taxes to be collected by the City from one or more hotels to be located on approximately 42 acres of land at the southwest corner of Homestead Lane and 199th Street. The Ordinance also authorized the City to enter into a transient guest tax development agreement. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.