CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR PRELIMINARY PLAT

Case Nos.: PP2021-04, FS2021-11, and CU2021-04

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Preliminary Plat, Final Site Plan, and Conditional Use Permit of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

NorthPoint Development, LLC, represented by Aaron Burks, requests approval for a Preliminary Plat, Final Site Plan, and Conditional Use Permit of the real property located on the northwest corner of 187th Street and Waverly Road:

All that part of the Southeast quarter and Northeast quarter of Section 34, Township 14 South, Range 22 East in the city of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas, being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the quarter corner common to said Section 34 and Section 35 of the fore mentioned Township and Range, said point being monumented by a 2.5 inch aluminum disc; Thence South 01° 56′ 05″ East, along the East line of Section 34, a distance of 110.01 feet to a prolongation of the North right of way on West 187th Street; Thence South 85° 36′ 31″ West, a distance of 50.05 feet to the West right of way line of Waverly Road and a 5/8ths inch bar set for the POINT OF BEGINNING; Thence South 85° 36′ 31″ West along the North right of way line of West 187th Street, a distance of 1591.64 feet to a 5/8ths inch bar set and the beginning of a curve tangent to said line; Thence westerly a distance of 82.25 feet along the curve concave to the north, having a radius of 990.00 feet and a central angle of 04° 45′ 37″ to a 5/8ths inch bar set; Thence North 89° 37′ 54″ West, a distance of 49.78 feet to the beginning of a curve tangent to said line and a 5/8ths inch bar set; Thence westerly a distance of 107.31 feet along the curve concave to the south, having a radius of 1291.69 feet and a central angle of 04° 45′ 36″ to a point of compound curvature to a 5/8ths inch bar set; Thence westerly a distance of 116.60 feet along the arc of said curve concave to the southeast having a radius of 100.00 feet and a central angle of 66° 48′ 24″ to a 5/8ths inch bar set; Thence South 02° 16′ 39″ East, a distance of 109.90 feet to a 5/8ths inch bar set; Thence South 85° 38′ 38″ West, a distance of 350.82 feet to a 5/8ths inch bar set; Thence North 53° 52′ 24″ East, a distance of 671.87 feet to the east-west centerline of Section 34; Thence continuing North 53° 52′ 24″ East, a distance of 1930.08 feet to a ½ inch iron bar found with an “RIC KSLCS234” cap; Thence North 88° 03′ 39″ East, a distance of 107.94 feet to a 5/8ths inch bar set; Thence South 06° 10′ 35″ East, a distance of 111.58 feet to a ½ inch iron bar found with an “RIC KSLCS234” cap; Thence South 01° 56′ 24″ East, a distance of 1005.52 feet to a ½ inch iron bar found with an “RIC KSLCS234” cap; Thence South 01° 56′ 05″ East, a distance of 89.73 feet to the true POINT OF BEGINNING. Said tract containing 1,327,744 square feet or 30.481 acres more or less.

Dated this 24th day of November, 2021.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021