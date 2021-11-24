CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR PRELIMINARY PLAT

Case No.: PP2021-05

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Preliminary Plat of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

JB Hunt Transport, Inc., represented by James Temple, requests approval for a Preliminary Plat of the real property located on the northeast corner of Montrose Street and 191st Street, as noted and described:

A Tract of land being located in the South Half (S1/2) of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of Section 35, Township 14 South, Range 22 East (Sec. 35, T14S, R22E) in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas, being all of Lot 1 of the Final Plat of JB Hunt Container Storage Facility, a subdivision in the City of Edgerton as recorded in Document Number 201602002873 of the Recorder of Deeds Office and all of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of Sec. 35, T14S, R22E, being more particularly described as follows:

COMMENCING at the southwest corner of said Section 35; THENCE N 88°38’46” E, a distance of 987.82 feet to a Mag Nail with washer found for the southwest corner of the E 1/2 of the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of said SW 1/4; THENCE N 02°03’23” W along the westerly line of the East Half (E1/2) of the East Half (E1/2) of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of said Section 35, a distance of 60.00 feet to a 5/8-inch rebar with cap stamped “LS1121″ set at the Southwest corner of said Lot 1 and the POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N 02°03’23” W, a distance of 1267.55 feet to a 5/8-inch rebar in concrete found for the northwest corner of said Lot 1 and being the northwest corner of the East Half (E1/2) of the East Half (E1/2) of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of said Section 35; THENCE N 88°32’53” E, a distance of 984.62 feet to a found 1/2-inch rebar for the northeast corner of said Lot 1 and being the northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1//4) of said Section 35; THENCE N 88°30’28” E, a distance of 657.24 feet to a found 1/2-inch rebar for the northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of said Section 35; THENCE S 02°14’42” E, a distance of 665.88 feet to a nail found for the southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southeast Half (SE 1/2) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of said Section 35; THENCE S 88°36’52” W, a distance of 657.70 feet to a 1/2-inch rebar found for the southeast corner of said Lot 1 and being the southeast corner of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of said Section 35; THENCE S 88°35’02” W, a distance of 658.83 feet to a 1/2-inch rebar found for a corner of said Lot 1 and being the southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of said Section 35; THENCE S 02°12’45” E, a distance of 603.92 feet to a 5/8-inch rebar with cap stamped “LS 1121″ set for the most southerly southeast corner of said Lot 1; THENCE S 88°38’46” W, a distance of 329.20 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING and containing 1,290,242 square feet or 29.62 acres of land, more or less.

Dated this 24th day of November, 2021.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021