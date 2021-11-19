Photo courtesy of USD 231

The Gardner Edgerton High School Car Club received a check for funds they raised with the Robert Cook Memorial Scholarship group during the first joint car show. The students worked with the organizers of the Robert Cook Memorial Scholarship Car Show to put on an event that boasted over 200 cars ranging from award-winning show cars to student project vehicles. The culinary program sold street tacos and sold out. The students were offered their portion of the proceeds and decided to give back $1,000 to go towards the scholarship fund. Robert Cook was a well known community member and 1972 graduate of Gardner Edgerton High School. For over 20 years he was the owner and mechanic for R & J Automotive Old Fashioned Service. Cook was a member of the Gardner Masonic Lodge, the National Street Rod Assoc. and the National Hot Rod Assoc. He enjoyed custom car shows, drag racing and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He passed away Feb. 17, 2019.