Submitted photos

Braeden Fitzgerald, sophomore, at Gardner Edgerton High School, received his Eagle Scout award Sept. 16. The award was presented by Scott Elsey, troop leader. Fitzgerald, 15, chose a cemetery sign and landscaping at Mt. Pleasant Four Corners cemetery as his project. He plays the violin, is on the wrestling team and earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do last summer. He currently serves as the senior patrol leader for Scout Troop 888 in Gardner. After graduation he plans on joining the Civil Air Patrol and hopes to attend the US Air Force Academy. He is the son of Colin and Liz Fitzgerald.

