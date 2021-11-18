Pittsburg State University recently named Gardner Edgerton USD 231 Superintendent Pam Stranathan the College of Education Distinguished Service Administrator (2021) award winner.

The Distinguished Service Award is given annually to one teacher and one administrator whose careers are highlighted by significant achievement and excellence in education and are considered the “best of the best”.

Stranathan has served as the superintendent of USD 231 since 2014, having previously served as director of secondary education and assistant principal at Gardner Edgerton High School.

Stranathan was selected for this award due to her leadership and innovation, including career and technical education growth, improving fiscal accountability, and addressing learning loss. The award also stems from the district’s efforts to address students’ growing mental health needs and implement a district-wide one-to-one program, placing a Chromebook in every student’s hands.

Stranathan attributed the recognition she received to the support she has received from the board of education and the teachers who have worked tirelessly to meet the individual needs of every student we serve.

Stranathan will be formally presented with the award on Dec. 9, 2021, at the Award Recognition Ceremony held in the Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall of the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts on the campus of Pittsburg State University.