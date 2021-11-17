CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL USE PERMIT

SU21-0006

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 13th day of December 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Special Use Permit of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

ALL THAT PART OF LOTS 16, 17 AND 18, RIDGEVIEW FALLS, FOURTH PLAT, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, LYING IN THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH, RANGE 24 EAST, DESCRIBED BY MICHAEL J. BOGINA, KANSAS PS-1655, OF OLSSON, KSLS-114, ON APRIL 7, 2021, AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 16, RIDGEVIEW FALLS, FOURTH PLAT, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS; THENCE NORTH 04 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 52 SECONDS WEST, ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 16, A DISTANCE OF 61.18 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 02 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST, CONTINUING ON SAID WEST LINE, AND ON THE WEST LINE OF LOTS 17 AND 18 OF SAID RIDGEVIEW FALLS, FOURTH PLAT, A DISTANCE OF 194.07 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 77 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST, DEPARTING SAID WEST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 241.07 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 17; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 36 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 17 AND ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 16, A DISTANCE OF 171.90 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 16; THENCE SOUTH 40 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST, ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 16, A DISTANCE OF 25.45 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 85 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST, ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 16, A DISTANCE OF 195.85 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 49 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 58 SECONDS WEST, CONTINUING ON SAID SOUTH LINE, A DISTANCE OF 8.33 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 50,990 SQUARE FEET OR 1.1705 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

Owners request a Special Use Permit for: Amphitheater, Outdoor Stage, Bandstand, or Similar Structure

Location or Vicinity: North of 118th Street and east of Ridgeview Road.

If, however, a protest against such special use permit be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed for a special use permit, such special use permit shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 12th day of November, 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk