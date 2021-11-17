CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL USE PERMIT

SU21-0005

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 13th day of December 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Special Use Permit of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

OLATHE STATE BANK ADDITION LT 3 OLC 620 2 33 3.

Owners request a Special Use Permit for: Motor Vehicles, All Types, Rental

Location or Vicinity: 1904 E Santa Fe St

If, however, a protest against such special use permit be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 12th day of November, 2020.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk