IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of the Estate of: ` Case No. 21 PR 1006

Court No. 8

MARY JO FABING, deceased. K.S.A. Chapter 59

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on the 29th day of October, 2021, a Petition for Probate of Will and Issuance of Letters Testamentary Under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Jay Marvin Fabing, an heir, devisee and legatee and Executor named in the Last Will and Testament of Mary Jo Fabing, deceased.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within four months from the date of first publication of this Notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

/s/ Jay Marvin Fabing

Jay Marvin Fabing, Petitioner

Barry D. Martin, #09403

SPEER & HOLLIDAY, LLP

100 E. Park, Suite 204

Olathe, Kansas 66061

(913) 782-1000

Attorneys for Administrator