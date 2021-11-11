Unofficial results of the Nov. 2 election have been posted to jocoelection.org.

Out of 442,236 Johnson County registered voters, 110,761 ballots were cast, and total voter turnout was 25.05 percent. Updated results were posted Nov. 5 by the Johnson County Election Office.

Todd Winters was elected Gardner mayor, and Don Roberts, incumbent, was elected Edgerton mayor.

In Gardner Winters won 59 percent; Randy Gregorcyk 21 percent and Tory Roberts 18 percent. All three had previously served as council members.

For Gardner council at large Mark Baldwin, incumbent, received 36 percent; Steve Shute, former mayor, received 35 percent; and newcomers Alexander Coleman and John Tramble, Jr., received 14 and 13 percent respectively.

As Edgerton mayor, Roberts received 61 percent of the vote over Brent Carroll at 37 percent.

For Edgerton council at large Joshua Lewis received 33 percent; Josie Stambaugh 20.26 percent; Ron Conus 20.08 percent; and Zachary Myers 15.5 percent.

Greg Chapman was selected BOE Position 6 with 56 percent of the vote over Stacy Coleman 32 percent and Corrie Kramer 10 percent.

Thomas Reddin defeated Rob Shippy, incumbent, with 56 percent to 33 percent for Position 5.

Lana Sutton, incumbent, defeated Monica Jacobs at 65 percent to 34 percent for Position 4.

Jeff Miller defeated John Brandon Parks, incumbent, at 66 percent to 33 percent for Position 3.