IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS
PROBATE DIVISION
In the Matter of the Estate of: ` Case No. 21 PR 1006
Court No. 8
MARY JO FABING, deceased. K.S.A. Chapter 59
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that on the 29th day of October, 2021, a Petition for Probate of Will and Issuance of Letters Testamentary Under the Kansas Simplified Estates Act was filed in this Court by Jay Marvin Fabing, an heir, devisee and legatee and Executor named in the Last Will and Testament of Mary Jo Fabing, deceased.
All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within four months from the date of first publication of this Notice, as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.
/s/ Jay Marvin Fabing
Jay Marvin Fabing, Petitioner
Barry D. Martin, #09403
SPEER & HOLLIDAY, LLP
100 E. Park, Suite 204
Olathe, Kansas 66061
(913) 782-1000
Attorneys for Administrator