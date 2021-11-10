CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR VACATION

VAC21-0003

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 13th day of December 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the petition for vacation of the following described dedicated drainage easement in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

ALL THAT PART LOT 58, STONEBRIDGE POINTE, SECOND PLAT, A PLATTED SUBDIVISION OF LAND IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 14 SOUTH, RANGE 24 EAST, IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 18; THENCE S 1°39’24” E, ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 18, A DISTANCE OF 650.69 FEET; THENCE S 88°20’36” W, A DISTANCE OF 1,050.66 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 58, SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S 10°06’00” E, ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 58, A DISTANCE OF 34.02 FEET; THENCE S 71°17’27” W, A DISTANCE OF 20.23 FEET; THENCE N 10°06’00” W, A DISTANCE OF 37.05 FEET; THENCE N 79°54’00” E, A DISTANCE OF 20.01 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 711 SQUARE FEET, MORE OR LESS.

Location or Vicinity: 17110 W. 164th Street

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 5th day of November, 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)

