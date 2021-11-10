The Johnson County Veterans Day observance will carry on its traditional recognition of local veterans on Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. For the second year, the ceremony will be available online only to reduce/contain the spread of the coronavirus.

While this event honors all veterans, this year, there will be special recognition of veterans from Desert Storm and the War on Terror.

“This will be a special year to honor all veterans from all military branches. Each generation will be represented in the celebration, from the Greatest Generation (WWII and Korea) to Baby Boomers (Vietnam) and from Generation X (Desert Storm) to Millennials and Generation Z (War on Terror). Even though the event will be virtual, to ensure the health and safety of all participants, it is important to continue this tradition to honor our local veterans.” said Ed Eilert, chairman, Johnson County Board of County Commissioners.

The Veterans Day celebration will feature pre-recorded videos and speeches honoring veterans, including a glimpse of the “Spartans” unit at New Century AirCenter, patriotic songs, wreath presentations by local veteran organizations, the playing of “Taps” and a rifle salute.

The county chairman, will serve as the in-person emcee for the program. Megan Duncan, mother of Spencer Duncan, an Olathe South High School graduate, who was 1 of 38 people killed aboard a Chinook in Afghanistan, will share her story of how her and her family have turned this tragedy into an opportunity to help local veterans.

The county’s annual celebration, dating back to 1987, has traditionally taken place on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month. The 2021 observance will live streamed on jocogov.org/JoCoHonorsVets and Facebook Live.

Final details of the 2021 Johnson County Veterans Day event will be posted and announced on the county’s website at jocogov.org/JoCoHonorsVets.

Veterans Day Events

VFW

The Veterans of Foreign Wars will have a Veterans Day program at Veterans Park in Gardner at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 2021.

In case of bad weather, the program will change to the Gardner Grange Hall on the fair grounds.

Gardner veteran gifts available

In honor of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Gardner is once again recognizing all Gardner veterans with an appreciation gift.

Veterans can pick up their “Proud Military Veteran” holiday ornament and treat at City Hall, 120 E. Main St., on Nov. 10, from 8 to 10 a.m. or from 1 to 5 p.m.

Gifts can also be reserved for a later pick-up date and time by calling 913.856.0939 or emailing [email protected]