Are you interested in preserving your family legacy for the next generation? Join the DAR Where the Trail Divides Gardner Kansas to learn how being a member can do just that! No previous knowledge necessary, just bring your interest and learning spirit to find out more about us call Viola at (913) 709-0390.
