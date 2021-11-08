Kansas youth will have an opportunity to learn and practice new skills when the annual Kansas Youth Leadership Forum takes place Nov. 21-22.

The event is open to youth ages 14-18 and will be held at Rock Springs 4-H Ranch. A draft schedule of events and workshop descriptions can be found on the KYLF website. Registration ends on Nov. 4

“The Kansas Youth Leadership Forum is an annual event that the Kansas Youth Leadership Council organizes and hosts,” said Beth Hinshaw, a 4-H youth development specialist in southeast Kansas. “There are a lot of different opportunities to think about leadership throughout the weekend, including workshops, small groups and speakers.” 4-H Leadership Council Elections will also be held.

Hinshaw said the leadership council is excited for a lineup that includes new presenters and workshops that have not previously been a part of KYLF.

Youth have the opportunity to attend three workshops, so they can read through and make those choices based on what interests them most,” Hinshaw said. “Knowing the power of experiential learning, we encourage our presenters to have some type of hands-on experience as a part of their workshop.”

Workshop topics range from learning about different communication styles, acknowledging who you are as a leader, and making sense of the college search process.

Hinshaw said KYLF is not solely focused on learning.

“We always want to have fun when we get together,” she said. “In addition to all the learning that happens, we have some fun things planned for Saturday night including a dance, board games and activities.”

In addition to opportunities for youth, the Kansas Volunteer Leader Forum is being held