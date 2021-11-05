Early voting was up by more than half to 25,000 on Nov. 1, according to a press releases from the Johnson County Election Office.

Thank you to those who voted, and a special thanks to those who ran for office.

It takes courage to put your name in. Running for office is not for the faint of heart.

While we are excited to see all positions full – no vacancies – it would be even better to see candidates , and their supporters, discuss issues and not personalities. Don’t point fingers, fix problems.

There’s an old adage that if you have to tear down someone else’s product to make yours look better; you might want to take a good look at what you’re offering.

Whatever the outcome of the election, whoever wins, we’re all the better for it due to the increased citizen participation.

And now that the election is over, it’s still important we all stay involved and require transparency and accountability.

Our future depends on it.