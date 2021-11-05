BLUE TEAM FRONT ROW: Vinny Heredia, Bentley Danner, Nate Harralson, Tatum Stuteville, Walker Gatlin, Brodee Hey, Brody O’Gara, Brielynn Jackson. MIDDLE ROW: Boden Smith, Garrett Davis, Tucker Brown, Deion Lindsey, Aidan Clover, Cornell Dixon, Griffin Swaim, Cooper Rochel, Dawson Matlock, Ryder Blanton, Nolan Pattison. BACK ROW: Coach Nate Rochel, Coach Chad O’Gara, Head Coach Drew Brown, Coach Ben Aude, Coach Gus Davis, Coach James Harralson, Coach Gabe Heredia

The Gardner-Edgerton Blazers 5th Grade tackle football teams recently wrapped up play in the Kansas City Football & Cheer League.

The turnout for tackle football was so great this year that Gardner-Edgerton was able to field 2 full teams.

The blue team was made up of returning players from last years team.

They finished their season at 6-2 which was good enough for a 3rd Place finish out of 16 teams in their division.

Their only losses came from the 2 teams who played for the League Championship.

The white team was made up of players that were playing their first year in the league.

While the team only finished with a 2-6 record they showed great improvement by winning 2 of their last 3 games.

Both teams were coached by Drew Brown, who also coaches football on the Gardner-Edgerton High School staff. Coach Brown had this to say on the season:

“This season was a big success! I just want to continue to promote the growth of youth football. Strong youth programs lead to success at both the middle and high school levels.

To have long term consistency at the high school level you need a well run machine at the youth level. That is what we need to get back to.

The goal is to always have enough interest to field at least one team at the 3rd grade level and to have two teams per grade at the 4th, 5th, and 6th grade level.

As our community continues to grow, I think this is a very realistic goal. The hardest part is finding the right person for the job of “Head Coach”.

I believe the interest to play tackle football exists in Gardner.”