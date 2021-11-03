Will Biggs

The GEHS Trailblazer Marching Band traveled to Independence, Kan., this weekend to participate in the 43rd annual Neewollah Marching Festival. (That’s Halloween backwards….)

The festival includes the Grand Parade and Field Show competition. The GEHS Band received a 1+ rating in parade marching from the five judges. The music judge gave the GEHS Band a perfect score in music performance. 50/50. In field show competition the band gave an outstanding performance and earned an overall rating of a 2 from the judges.

Not only did the band represent well on the field, but they behaved like true ambassadors for the school.