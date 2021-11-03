As part of the ongoing 207th Street Grade Separation, drivers who typically travel along 207th Street between 8th Street and Sunflower Road will need to modify their routes in the coming weeks.

The contractor will be closing down 207th Street east of the railroad tracks. Co-Op Road will reopen and drivers will be able to use part of the new road, but not the new bridge yet. The map below shows the open routes in green and closed routes in red.

Please continue to use caution while driving in this area as it is an active construction zone. The project remains on track to be substantially complete before the end of this year. To stay up to date on any changes in traffic patterns, sign up for text and email alerts from the City of Edgerton at NotifyJoCo.org.