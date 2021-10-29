Shelley Lorene Howell, 70, of Gardner, Kan passed away October 26, 2021 at Infinity Park Rehabilitation of Overland Park, KS.

Shelley was born March 24, 1951 in Lawrence, Kan to Robert and Bobbie Lorene (Powell) May. She grew up in the area and graduated from Gardner High School in 1969. Shelley married Anthony Howell on December 19, 1980 in Olathe, Kan. She worked for an insurance company and later as a customer service supervisor for a cable company.

Shelley was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Bobbie Lorene May. She is survived by her husband Anthony of the home; children: Anthony Howell of Kansas City, MO and Christopher Howell of St. Joseph, MO; siblings: Robert May, Jr. of Wellsville, KS and Michael May. She will be missed by her friends and family.