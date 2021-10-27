William Duncan Webb, 91, passed away on October 18, 2021, surrounded by family. Bill was born February 14, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, to Herbert Henry and Dorothy (Chamberlain) Webb. In 1944, the family moved to Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from the University of Michigan and its Law School. He was a member of Theta Delta Chi, Phi Alpha Delta, and served as the President of his law class. While at Michigan he met Nancy Regester of Grand Rapids, Michigan and they married in 1953. Their son, Joseph “Joey” Chamberlain Webb, was born in 1955. They moved to the Kansas City area in 1956 and Bill worked at the law firm of Stinson Mag. In 1958, he joined the Kansas City Power & Light Company where he served as Corporate Secretary and Washington, D.C., Lobbyist. In 1984, he joined Paine Webber and retired in 1998. During his career he served as President of the University of Michigan Club of Kansas City, as Business Manager of the Lawyers Association, as a member of the City Council of Roeland Park, as a board member of the Rural Water District Number 7 of Johnson County, as legal counsel of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, as Chairman of the Kansas City Chapter of the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, as a member of the Greater Kansas Chapter of the American Red Cross, and as an officer and board member of Avila University. Bill served as an officer and board member of the International Maine-Anjou Association and helped introduce that breed of cattle to the area. He was a member and former elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Gardner.

Bill was a gregarious man with many interests. He enjoyed tennis, numbers, antiques, poker, woodworking, and loved being on the family’s One-Horse Ranch with its endless projects. He was an avid reader and animal lover. He will be remembered by his family as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

His survivors include his wife Nancy, his four daughters: Mary Murphy, Nancy Katherine “Kathy“ Achelpohl (Todd), Sarah Haag (Chris), and Lucy Foster (Tom); and seven grandchildren Jessica Murphy, Emily Achelpohl, Alexandra Haag McIlroy (Will) and Lauren Haag, and Jennifer, Matthew and Timothy Foster. He was preceded in death by their son, Joey, and his brother Ken.

A celebration of life is planned for October 30, 2021, at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel, 14275 South Black Bob Road in Olathe, Kansas, with visitation at 10:00am and a memorial service to follow at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a favorite charity or to Prairie Paws Animal Shelter of Ottawa, Kansas. To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellgabelKC.com