Shane Anthony Tucker, 37, Kansas City, Mo, passed away Sun., Oct. 10, 2021.

Shane was born August 8, 1984 in Clinton, Mo to Ruben A. Wiggins and Pamela Sue Tucker. He grew up in Gardner, KS where he attended Gardner Edgerton High School. While at GEHS he played football and participated in wrestling. Shane was a journeyman large equipment operator for Superior Bowen Asphalt in Kansas City, MO. He will be missed by family and friends.

Shane is survived by his parents; wife, Madilyn Graham; children: Avrey, Isabel and Jade Tucker many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held 3:00 pm Thur., Oct. 28, 2021 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Memorial contributions may be made to Shane Tucker’s Children’s Education Fund. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com