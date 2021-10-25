Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

Steve Shute, mayor, read a proclamation at the Oct. 18 city council meeting declaring October 2022 Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the City of Gardner.

Shute said the city recognizes survivors, those battling the disease, families and friends supporting loved ones and medical professionals and researchers working to find a cure.

Tory Roberts, council member, accepted the proclamation. “Early detection is key,” she said. Roberts said she had fought the ordeal through 2020 with a few surgeries and 47 doctor appointments at KU Medical Center.

“You can survive breast cancer,” she said. Roberts said she will be two years cancer free in January.

Sharon Rose, city clerk, said on Nov. 12 a mammogram bus will be parked at city hall giving free mammograms.

There were no regular business items on the agenda for the meeting.

During city council updates, Jim Pruetting, city administrator, said he had reached out to other cities inquiring about their snow removal policies.

Pruetting said cities either have a 48 hour time frame or encourage businesses to remove.

“We are going to put together a survey about what would be the ideal snow policy removal for business owners,” he said.

Roberts said she would like to revisit the ordinance review process so the city doesn’t end up in this position again.

“Some type of follow-up to help solve and make sure we are following the orders,” she said. Roberts said she would like to see a 60 day review after an ordinance is put in place or no later than a year.

Pruetting said the problem is the ordinances are complaint based, but the city does review municipal codes every year, so they could look at city codes to make sure.

Randy Gregorcyk, council member, said he wanted a follow up about the sidewalk on viaduct whether no action was needed or if the sidewalk was being widened.

Kellen Headlee, public works director, said the widening of the sidewalk was part of the design plan with the Center Street project.

Mark Baldwin, council vice president, said he wanted to know if future parks in the city could be more inclusive. “Can we retrofit Celebration Park for inclusiveness,” he said.

Baldwin said he would like to see even the simple stuff from changing tables in public restrooms to shade to slides and swings be more accessible for people’s different needs.

“There’s a hundred different things we could do,” he said. “I’m not saying do everything out there but start looking at it.” Baldwin said Changing tables only hold up to 40lbs, not everyone can use the slides or hold someone on a slide, the park lacked shade and the sidewalks are nice but go straight into mulch.

“This could be life-long for people to enjoy a park,” he said.

Shute said they could reach out to Johnson County Parks and Recreation to open the line of communication and get the ball rolling.