Emily Palacios
On Oct. 13 the Varsity Blazers traveled to Blue Valley Southwest and took on the Timberwolves. They came out strong to win the first set 25-20, lost the second 22-25, and then won the next two with scores of 25-22, and 25-23… winning the match 3-1.
Some stats from the match: Jaylyne Bell led with 19 kills. Gracen Mealman and Raven Boone both contributed nine, and Elise Hmielewski brought six. Kailana Chimnongchith and Ryleigh Sander had a combined 35 assists, and Ava Bojanski added 10. Ava B. also led the team with 14 digs. The team served tough and ended the match with eight serving aces.
Trailblazers take on the BV Timberwolves
