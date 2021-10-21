Emily Palacios

On Oct. 13 the Varsity Blazers traveled to Blue Valley Southwest and took on the Timberwolves. They came out strong to win the first set 25-20, lost the second 22-25, and then won the next two with scores of 25-22, and 25-23… winning the match 3-1.

Some stats from the match: Jaylyne Bell led with 19 kills. Gracen Mealman and Raven Boone both contributed nine, and Elise Hmielewski brought six. Kailana Chimnongchith and Ryleigh Sander had a combined 35 assists, and Ava Bojanski added 10. Ava B. also led the team with 14 digs. The team served tough and ended the match with eight serving aces.