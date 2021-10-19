Shirley Mae Foster, 83, Spring Hill, Kan., passed away October 12, 2021 at Spring Hill Care and Rehab, Spring Hill, Kan.

Shirley was born March 27, 1938 in Paola to Ernie Merle and Alma Vinta (Weaver) Trammell. She grew up in Paola. In 1958, Shirley married Carl J. Foster in Miami, Okla. They moved their family to Spring Hill in 1967. She worked as a cook at Linda’s Restaurant in Spring Hill and later, Apple Market Grocery as a checker for 10 years. Shirley enjoyed camping, solving word puzzles and reading.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Katherine, Betty and Larry. She is survived by her husband Carl, Spring Hill; children: Brenda Kay (Richard) Hall, Spring Hill, Linda Robertson, Spring Hill, Alan J. (Debbie) Foster, Overland Park, Kan., and Kenneth (Lisa) Foster, Spring Hill, Kansas; brother, Ernie “Sonny” (Juanita) Trammell, Olathe, Kan.; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10 -11 a.m. Oct. 18, 2021 with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, 66083 (913) 592-2244. Burial at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.