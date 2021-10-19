Joyce Elaine Winfree, 77, of Lenexa, passed away Oct. 13, 2021 at Delmar Gardens of Lenexa.

Joyce was born June 23, 1944 in Kansas City, Kan., to Dorothy Marie (Clarrey) and James Albert Beard, Sr. She graduated from high school in Shawnee Mission. Joyce worked as a bartender for the American Legion in Gardner. She enjoyed shopping at antique stores and watching old TV shows, especially “I Love Lucy.” She will be missed by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jimmy Winfree. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Kim Tyner, Gardner; siblings: James Beard, Gardner, Judy Hartman, Kansas City, Kan., Janice Farmer, Paola, and Juanita Long, Kansas City, Kan.; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation Oct. 21, 2021 at 6 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 7 o,n, all at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center-PO Box 192, Gardner, (913) 856-7111. Cremation follows the service with inurnment at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Bruce Funeral Home to help with expenses. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.