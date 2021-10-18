The Edgerton City Council has selected a design for the new Glendell Acres Park. The park renovation plans call for new playground equipment, a walking trail, an upgraded skate park and more.

The city’s design team from SWT Designs presented their concepts to council in September after an extensive public engagement process. More than 140 people took the online survey and participated in an open house at the park this summer.

Residents overwhelmingly chose the adventure style playground and completed walking trail system. The street-style skatepark was also very important to residents both in the neighborhood and in the surrounding area.

Now that the design has been selected, city staff will move forward with a public bid process for construction.

Work is expected to start in 2022.