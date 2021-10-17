Emily Palacios

The Blazer Varsity took on Shawnee Mission North and Olathe South last last week at home on senior night. It was a great night of volleyball with a hard fought match and close loss to SMN, and a 2-0 win against OS.

The seniors played great. Jaylyne Bell led the night with 18 kills and 13 digs. Kiersten Markos added 11 kills with an attack percentage of .400! Gracen Mealman also contributed eight kills on the night, and Raven Boone with six. The defense played tough…. Ava Bojanski and Kailana Chimnongchith both had 16 digs and Ellie Supple had a good night with eight.